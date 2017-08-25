Can you help reunite Bradley with his best friend?

An appeal has been made to reunite a little boy with his best friend.

Four-year-old Bradley Brashaw has been left heartbroken after leaving his cuddly toy in The Windsor Bakery at High Street in Lurgan on Wednesday, around 12 noon.

Staff and a few customers saw it in the bakery but it has since disappeared.

Bradley's mum Isla said: "He is devastated, he has had this toy two years and sleeps with 'his best friend'."

If you can help please call Isla on 0772 4849 247.