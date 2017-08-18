Car boot sale for Tandragee 100

The Tandragee 100 Supporters Club is hosting a car boot sale on Wednesday, August 30.
The venue is the rear car park of the Ballymore Inn, Tandragee.
Sale will run from 6pm to 8pm.
Admission is £5 for cars, vans £10 and car with trailer £10.
