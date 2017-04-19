Car overturned at roundabout in wet weather conditions

When his car could not grip the road in wet conditions a 21-year-old man’s vehicle overturned at a roundabout and ended up on its roof, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Deividas Neimontas, whose address was given as Larkfield Square, Lurgan, was fined £75 for driving without due care and attention on November 17 last year. He was also given three points.

The court heard that at 4.50am police found an upturned vehicle on the Moyallen Road, Portadown, and the defendant was lying on his back at the side of the road. An ambulance was called and Neimontas suffered back and pelvic injuries.

He told police: “My car did not grip the road and I was speeding.”

A solicitor representing the defendant said he was on his way to collect a colleague to go to the airport. No other car was involved.

She explained that it had been raining and the road conditions were wet.

Her client accepted his speed was too much for the conditions and as he approached the roundabout his wheels didn’t grip and the vehicle overturned.

The solicitor said Neimontas was a relatively inexperienced driver who needed his licence for his employment.