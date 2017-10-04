Careers information event at Brownlow House

A careers advice and information evening aimed specifically at young people will be held in Lurgan next week.

The event, hosted at Brownlow House, is being promoted and supported by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland in partnership with the respective Orange Societies at Queen’s and the Ulster University.

The evening will provide an opportunity for students (Year 10 to 14) and their parents to find out more about a range of careers and further education.

Representatives from a range of trades, professions and local employers will also be present from counties Armagh, Down and further afield.

A Grand Lodge spokesman said: “This careers event offers a great opportunity for young people to talk to industry experts doing real jobs. It promises to be an informative evening and all attendees will be made most welcome.”

The advice evening takes place on Wednesday October 11, commencing at 7pm.