Carleton Street opens its doors for Orange tours

Carleton Street Orange Hall is continuing to open its doors to the public as part of Orange Heritage Week.

Guided tours will be given by volunteers tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11am, Wednesday at 1pm and on Thursday at 11am.

The heritage week was launched last Thursday in the Museum of Orange Heritage in Loughgall, recognised as the birthplace of the Orange Order.

Carleton Street Orange Hall has been playing an active role in the heritage week with open days and tours having already taken place on Saturday and today (Monday).

This is the Orange Institution’s first ever heritage week and will encompass history, culture and music.

The inaugural event includes a programme of activities that celebrate and inform audiences about the origins and traditions of the Loyal Order, its membership, and its influence on wider society.

The timing of the initiative has historical and cultural relevance, commencing on the anniversary of the formation of the Institution in 1795.

It will culminate on Thursday, Ulster Day, marking the anniversary of the signing of the Ulster Covenant by unionists in opposition to Home Rule in 1912.

Grand Master Edward Stevenson said the event would underline the Order’s ongoing relevance in contemporary society.

“We believe Orange Heritage Week will contribute towards creating a greater understanding, and increased acceptance of the Institution, serving to foster better community relations,” he said.

“I would encourage all of our members, and more importantly the wider public, to get involved and show their support for this tremendous initiative.”