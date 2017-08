A £75 fine was imposed on a 27-year-old woman last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

Beth McPolland, Thornleigh, Lurgan, was also given three points. She was detected travelling at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the Banbridge Road, Waringstown on February 2, 2017.

A fixed penalty noticed was issued but was not taken up.

She admitted the offence through solicitor, Mr Gerry Drain.