Caught on camera stealing tablets from pharmacy counter

A 21-year-old who went behind a pharmacy counter to steal drugs was given a three month prison sentence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Jonathon Hall, whose address was given as Hamilton Street, Lurgan, appeared in court by way of videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted entering as a trespasser a tablet dispensary area at Boots Chemist, Lurgan, and stealing Gabapentin tablets.

The court heard that Hall was seen on CCTV footage stepping behind the counter and taking the tablets.

A barrister representing the defendant said that his release date was May 12 and he was in breach of suspended sentences.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said burglary was a serious offence and the fact it was carried out when Hall had suspended sentences was an aggravating feature.

She certified the offence so serious there was only one penalty she could impose.

The judge sentenced Hall to three months in prison and ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

She said she would take an unusual step and rather than invoking the suspended sentences she was going to extend the period of suspension.

Judge Kelly extended the suspended period by two years from the date of last week’s court.