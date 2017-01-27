A 45-year-old was charged with public order offences and a drugs offence when he appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was Jason Timothy Murray, Castle Lane, Lurgan. The charges against him allege that on December 27 last year he used disorderly behaviour at Castle Lane, Lurgan, obstructed a constable and had unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis resin.

A police officer said she was aware of the facts of the case and believed she could connect the accused to the charges.

A solicitor representing the defendant asked for an adjournment to take instructions from his client. The case was adjourned until January 27.