A fundraising evening is being held in Portadown Branch of the Royal British Legion to raise funds for Marie Curie Cancer.

The quiz and raffle evening takes place on September 23 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £5 and are available from Charlene on 07713 464 439, Nicola on 07938 279 915 or Stephanie on 07932 073 237.

The evening is in memory of the late Deborah Brown.