Charlestown village celebrate winnning Ulster in Bloom award

Charlestown village joined the celebrations which were taking place in local villages, towns and cities across Northern Ireland following the Translink Ulster in Bloom Award presentations as it picked up the award for Small Village.

This was the 38th year of the annual horticultural competition which celebrates Northern Ireland’s top gardening talent and their beautiful plant and floral displays.

The 2016 Award winners were: City: Derry City, Large Town: Ballymena, Town: Coleraine, Small Town: Ahoghill, Large Village: Cullybackey, Village: Castlecaulfield and Small Village: Charlestown village. The ‘Most Improved’ title went to Cullybackey and the ‘Roses in Towns’ award winner was Lisburn. Special Award winners included: Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Mary Peter’s Track (Belfast City Council) in recognition of efforts to support biodiversity along with Newtownards Memorial Garden, Derry City’s Garden of Reflection and the Old George Bar & Restaurant in Rathfriland for their outstanding plant/floral presentations.

Bill Pollock from ‘Brighter Whitehead’ was the winner of the Ulsterbus Tours Community Champion Award in recognition of the lasting and positive difference he has made to his local area.

Speaking at the Awards, Translink Chairman Frank Hewitt said: “Congratulations to all the Translink Ulster in Bloom champions!

“As we approach the 40th anniversary year, it’s wonderful to see the competition’s continued appeal with 156 entries covering all 11 council areas. We look forward to welcoming all our champions back to defend their titles when we launch the 2017 competition during Bus and Train Week, 5–11 June,” said Frank.

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is organised by the Northern Ireland local Government Association (NILGA) and Alderman Freda Donnelly, Vice President said: “For everyone involved, not just the winners, Translink Ulster in Bloom helps us all to focus on improving the quality of life for citizens right across the region, taking pride in the places where we live and work, and together, create a better environment for everyone to enjoy.

If you’re interested in getting involved in the Translink Ulster in Bloom 2017 Competition contact NILGA on 028 9079 8972.