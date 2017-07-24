Coffee and Cars fundraiser for Air Ambulance NI

The Lord Mayor announced that his chosen charity for his year in office would be the Air Ambulance NI and the Council in association with Armagh Motorsports Association are now organising his very first fundraising event!

‘Coffee and Cars’ will take place on Thursday, August 24 at 6.30pm and will see Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre taken over by around 60 very special cars – some of which will be a real once in a lifetime experience to see!

Ranging from classic cars including the Lord Mayor’s very own classic Golf you will also find some of the world’s best super cars such as Lamborghinis, Lotus’s and Ferraris! Members of the public are also invited to bring along their own classic and specialised vehicles to add to the event!

A self-confessed car fanatic himself, the Lord Mayor Councillor Gareth Wilson can’t wait to host the event .

“I am very excited about this very first fundraising even,” commented the Lord Mayor. “It will be wonderful to see and have such a wide range of specialised vehicles brought together for one evening . But most importantly, I really hope that it will raise a great sum for the Air Ambulance charity and I would ask people to come along, have a fun evening and donate what they can.”