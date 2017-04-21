Collided with cyclists at roundabout

A cyclist ended up in intensive care with a head injury after a 38-year-old motorist collided with two cyclists, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.
Leanne Patton, Mandeville Manor, Portadown, admitted causing grievous bodily injury to a man by driving without due care and attention on October 2 last year.
The court heard that at 11am a road traffic accident happened on the Mandeville Road.
The injured party was cycling alongside another cyclist when a car approaching a roundabout did not stop as it entered the roundabout and collided with both cyclists.
District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly adjourned the case until May 17 so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared. She disqualified the defendant from driving from last Wednesday’s date. She added that the length of the ban would be decided on May 17.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lurgan Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.