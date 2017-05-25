Community centres: have your say..

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council wants to engage with local people on what Council’s future community centre provision in Lurgan should be.

At present there are three community centres in Lurgan - Mourneview community centre, Avenue Road community centre, both in south Lurgan and North Lurgan community centre in the Kilwilkie estate.

These centres are each over 30 years old and are used for a variety of community based services. The engagement will consider current level of usage and take into account alternative community provision in close proximity to existing centres which have emerged within the community and voluntary sector in recent times

In 2014 there was an extensive options appraisal carried out on these community centres with the then Craigavon Borough Council.

ACBCBC now wants to update this information and has already began to discuss this issue with specific focus/user groups, but now wants to widen this out to all the residents of the Lurgan area.

“This is a real opportunity to collectively shape Council service provision in the North and South areas of Lurgan for the future and we want to do the best job that we can, commented Councillor Glenn Barr, chair of the Leisure and Community Services Committee.

“We want full engagement from people who use the community centres and those who maybe don’t,” he added.

A series of public meetings have been arranged and will take place on :

Thursday, June 1 from 7 – 8 pm at Avenue Road Community Centre

Wednesday, June 14 from 7 – 8 pm at Mourneview Community Centre

Thursday, June 15 6 – 7 pm North Lurgan Community Centre

Councillor Barr added: “I would really encourage residents and interested community groups to take the time to either attend the public meetings .

“Or they can complete the online survey https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/7VC3BKW”.

As an incentive Council is giving away a free birthday party package up to the value of £75 which can be used at various Council leisure and community sites.

For further information please contact Bernadette Marshall Community Development on 028 38 312400.