Community praised for funding efforts

Sinn Féin councillor, Fergal Lennon, has commended the local community on securing £320,000 for revitalising areas of central Craigavon

He said: “The residents group and shop owners have worked tirelessly since 2013 to secure this funding.”

He added: “Thanks to their continued persistence a design team will now revisit, refresh and enhance the existing plans.

“A consultation process will also take place and the local community are encouraged to respond.

“I want to commend the efforts of both residents and shop owners who have worked hand in hand to successfully draw down a £320,000 boost for the central Craigavon area.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support the Craigavon community to ensure this vision becomes a reality the entire community can be proud of.”