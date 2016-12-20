Concerns over crime in darker nights

Concerns have been expressed regarding rural crime, especially now that we are in the darker winter nights.

Local DUP MLA Sydney Anderson said: “I am aware that Upper Bann, like other areas across Northern Ireland, has seen incidents of rural crime taking place in recent times.

“Our farming communities are working hard to make a living and provide vital resources for the Northern Ireland economy, but they have been greatly hindered by the disgraceful actions of those who carry out rural crime. The agricultural industry has faced and continues to face significant challenges and does not need the added burden of those who would seek to make life more problematic.

“Now that we are experiencing less daylight during the winter months, thieves believe they have more of an opportunity to carry out thefts in the rural community. It is therefore imperative that farmers and rural dwellers take necessary precautions to deter and prevent thefts. All machinery and equipment, including trailers should be locked in sheds or buildings overnight and keys should be stored away from windows and main doors in the home.”