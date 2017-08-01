Concerns over weeds on estate footpaths

Concerns have been raised about the lack of maintenance of the paved areas in the Taghnevan estate.

Councillor Liam Mackle said: “The paved areas around the shops in central Taghnevan are a disgrace with weeds growing between the cracks in the pavement.

“This is the most used area of the estate and sets the tone for the entire estate. It is not fair on the people of the estate that a property owner would allow their property to get into this state. It’s even more unacceptable when the property owner is a public body.

“I have contacted NIHE who are responsible for most of the paved areas in the estate to take urgent action to tackle the weeds and clean up the area.”