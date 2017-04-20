Condolences expressed to family of crash victim

Condolences have been expressed to the family of the young man killed in a motorcycle crash near Gilford yesterday (Wednesday).

The male who died in the collision with a tractor was 21-year-old James Campbell.

He was from the Gilford area.

Ulster Unionist Councillor Glenn Barr said: “Thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the young man who passed away following a motorcycle accident outside Gilford.

“Also, my thoughts are with those members of the emergency services who attended at the scene.”

Party colleague Cllr Ian Burns sent his sympathies: “As news filtered through that there has been another death on our roads, my first thoughts are with the family of this young man as they have to come to terms with this tragedy.”

“I would urge anyone with any information about this collision on the Ballymacallan Road to contact PSNI by calling 101 and quoting reference 581 19/04/17.”

Sinn Féin Councillor, Kevin Savage, also expressed his sympathy: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the family and friends of the young man who has so tragically lost his life.

“This news will have shocked many people in the local area.

“Any death on our roads is one too many.

“I would encourage anyone who was travelling on the Ballymacanallen Road at around 1.20pm or who witnessed the collision to bring the information to the police.”

PSNI Inspector Gregory Beckett also appealed for witnesses: “We would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Ballymacanallen Road at around 1.20pm or who witnessed the collision. Please call 101, quoting reference 581 19/04/17.”