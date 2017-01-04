Congratulations to local chef on award of MBE

Local Ulster Unionist MLA Jo-Anne Dobson has warmly congratulated well-known local Chef Simon Dougan on receiving a richly deserved MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours List.

Commenting Mrs Dobson said: “I am absolutely thrilled for Simon, Jilly and their entire family circle.

“Simon continues to show that he has the recipe for success as he makes a massive contribution to our community.

“Not only was 2016 the year of Food and Drink it was also a ‘Right Royal’ year for Simon as in May he hosted the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Yellow Door in Portadown, was appointed the new Deputy Lieutenant of County Armagh in July and to top off a year of successes has also received a richly deserved MBE! Simon Dougan – By Royal Appointment!

“This is a fitting honour to recognise everything which Simon has done, and continues to do, in service to the food industry and the town!

“I send my warm congratulations to everyone whose hard work and efforts on behalf of the community have been recognised with a New Year Honour.”