Countdown is on for this year’s Brownlow Festival Fun Day

A week long programme packed with free activities kicks off next Saturday with the Brownlow Festival Fun Day/Brownlow Hub 6th birthday celebrations.

The festival, running from Saturday 26th August to 2nd September, offers a number of activities such as a community talent night, aqua park challenge, cookery demo and vintage tea dance.

It kicks off with the Festival Fun Day/Brownlow Hub 6th birthday celebrations at Brownlow Community Hub at 2pm on Saturday 26th August and features circus acts, face painters, magic act, mini games and climbing wall.

The week of events concludes with the free Festival at the Lakes on Saturday 2nd September at Craigavon Lakes.

Starting at 12noon there will be a range of activities on offer including Tug of War, Dragon Boat Race, Archery, Climbing Wall, Children’s Games, photo booth and Battle Bows.

Groups or individuals interested in registering for the Boating, Tug of War and Battle Bows are encouraged to register teams as soon as possible.

The festival is organised by Brownlow Festival Committee and a range of statutory organisations including Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Rushmere, PSNI, the PCSP and the Community Development Department.

All proceeds generated during the week will be donated to PIPS Upper Bann.

For further information on festival week contact Tracey Johnston on 028 3831 2483 or check out the Facebook page www.facebook.com/Brownlow-Festival.