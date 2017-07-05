Counterpoint raises funding for Quaker Service

Lurgan choir, Counterpoint, delighted the audience with a highly enjoyable evening of music and verse in aid of a local charity.

The evening was aimed at raising funding for the Quaker Service which helps people across Northern Ireland.

“A magnificent sum of £1,000 was presented to Dave Morton of Quaker Service,” said a spokesperson for Counterpoint.

Dave Morton, Operations Manager, explained; “Quaker Service is a small but active Quaker charity which provides support for people in Northern Ireland who are going through difficult times.

“By delivering practical, social and emotional support services that value and empower people just where they are, we play our part in reducing violence, suffering and disadvantage.

“Grounded strongly in Quaker values and the belief of Friends that there is ‘that of good’ in every one of us, we often work to serve those in our society who are the most forgotten, unpopular or sometimes viewed as ‘undeserved’.

“Simply put, our core purpose is to make love visible.”

Quaker Service currently delivers two main services.

The first is Quaker Cottage, a cross-community family day care centre based in west Belfast – delivering daily therapy for mums with childcare and projects for young people up to 18 years of age.

The second is Quaker Connections - a volunteer programme based at Maghaberry Prison, where families visiting prison and people in prison are supported through befriending and practical support services.

Counterpoint always welcomes new members to the choir so if you are interested in joining you can email counterpointchoir@gmail.com or call Rosalind McGrath on 0778 901 1922