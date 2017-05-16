Couple’s generous spirit in full bloom

Waringstown couple Brian and Shirley McKnight invited people to browse around their garden on May 7, to help raise funds for the Mary Peters Trust.

The group of people present on the day included Dame Mary Peters herself, and golfer Niamh McSherry, who plays off a two handicap at Lurgan Golf Club, and will soon take up a scholarship at an American university.

On the day refreshments were supplied by First Lurgan Girl Giides, and music was by Laganvale Band.

The Mary Peters Trust is one of Northern Ireland’s leading sports charities and helps talented athlethes to achieve their dreams and ambitions in their chosen field.

In the past, it has helped successful Northern Ireland sporting legends such as Darren Clarke, Paddy Barnes, Graham McDowell, David Humphreys, and Janet Gray.

Brian McKnight said: “Our way of helping with this campaign was to open our gardens to the public. It was a magnificent day and much needed funds were raised.”

cnmxncmn