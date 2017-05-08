Craigavon marks ‘Midwives Day’

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust’s maternity team marked ‘International Day of the Midwife’ with information events in Daisy Hill and Craigavon Area Hospital maternity departments.

Organised by the Royal College of Midwives on May 5, International Day of the Midwife is celebrated across the globe since it was launched 14 years ago.

Midwifery staff at both hospitals invited patients, visitors and staff into the departments to learn about developments in maternity care and celebrate their work.

Last year there were 5,908 births in the Southern Trust - 4,145 in Craigavon Area and 1,763 in Daisy Hill Hospital.

Head of Midwifery and Gynaecology Services for the Southern Trust Patricia McStay said: “It is an absolute privilege to be a midwife, sharing such an important time in the lives of women and indeed their whole family in bringing a new baby into the world.

“We have a fantastic midwifery team across both hospital and community services, delivering high quality care with compassion to mothers and babies from the antenatal period, during delivery, right through the postnatal weeks.

“It is important to pay tribute to this group of staff and celebrate best practice throughout the profession.”

Among those celebrating International Day of the Midwife at Craigavon Area Hospital were Heather Trouton, Southern Trust Assistant Director, Integrated Maternity and Women’s Health, Mary Cadell, Royal College of Midwives and Patricia McStay, Head of Midwifery and Gynaecology Services for the Southern Trust.

May 5 is the internationally recognised day for highlighting the work of midwives.

The International Confederation of Midwives established the idea of the ‘International Day of the Midwife’ following suggestions and discussion among Midwives Associations in the late 1980s, then launched the initiative formally in 1992.

Each year the International Confederation of Midwives comes up with a campaign theme to provide a motivating call to action for midwives to get involved and champion their work.

The International Day of the Midwife is an occasion for every individual midwife to think about the many others in the profession, to make new contacts and to widen the knowledge of what midwives do for the world.