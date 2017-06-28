Crash in Lurgan causes traffic problems

A three vehicle collision caused some traffic disruption in Lurgan this morning.
No one was injured in the incident which happened at Church Place.
The area was cleared by 12.42pm.
It is understood a lorry and a taxi were involved.
