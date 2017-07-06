After admitting having drugs, heroin addict is fined £500

A 38-year-old man was fined £500 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for drugs offences.

Claudio Manuel Vieira Ferreira, Hanover St, Portadown, was fined £300 for possession of cannabis resin on February 17 this year.

A fine of £200 was imposed for unlawful possession of a class C drug, zopiclone. He was ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard police searched the defendant’s home and a small amount of cannabis and tablets were found. Ferreira admitted they belonged to him.

A solicitor said his client was a heroin addict who had kept out of trouble for a number of years.

District Judge, Bernie Kelly warned the defendant that if he kept on doing drugs he would end up in prison.