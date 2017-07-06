Arrest warrant after judge convicts in defendant’s absence

An arrest warrant was issued last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 43-year-old woman was convicted in her absence.

Mary Kearney, Campbell Walk, Lurgan, was charged with disorderly behaviour on July 30 last year.

A solicitor told the court his firm was coming off record in the case because she had not communicated with them and had advised her that the magistrate could deal with the case in her absence.

A public prosecutor said that at approximately 1pm a police patrol in Victoria Street, Lurgan, stopped a male. Kearney was with him and she became aggressive and began shouting and swearing at police. She was warned about her behaviour as the area was busy. Police also asked her to stop swearing in front of a child but she squared up to a female officer and put her right index finger into her face.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, recorded a conviction and issued an arrest warrant.