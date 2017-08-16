Buses vandalised in Craigavon

Multiple buses have been vandalised at an Ulsterbus Depot in Craigavon.

Police have asked for help to identify the person responsible for criminal damage to ten buses at the depot.

Police in Craigavon posted a photo hoping that someone might recognise the graffiti artist responsible for the attack which happened sometime overnight on 8/9th August.

A Facebook post states: “Can you help police to identify the person responsible for vandalising multiple buses at Craigavon Ulsterbus Depot.

“Nobody wants to see this happen to our public transport.

“Acts like this can affect the number of buses available on the roads for people to use not to mention the cost to repair.

“So If anyone recognises this graffiti as belonging to an individual or has seen it in their area please contact: PSNI, Lurgan on Tel: 101 referencing incident 240 of 09/08/17.”

A Translink spokesperson said: “We can confirm that an incident occurred at Craigavon Bus Depot in the early hours of Wednesday 9th August in which 10 buses were vandalised with graffiti.

“We strongly condemn all acts of anti-social behaviour and would encourage anyone who may have useful information about this incident to contact the PSNI.”