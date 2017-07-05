Call for alley gate to curb lewd sex acts in drugs den

Police patrols are to be escalated after reports of salacious sex acts in a Lurgan drug den.

Local man David Robinson has welcomed Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council’s Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) plan to take action over the notorious drinking and drugs den in an alley at Trasna Way.

Evidence of drug taking at Trasna Way Lurgan

However, he says a simple solution would be to put a gate on the alley.

Mr Robinson claims obscene sex acts plus drink and drug-fuelled anti-social behaviour are an almost 24-hour-a-day occurrence.

Having lived there for eight years, Mr Robinson said what had once been a weekend or evening issue, the anti-social behaviour had now become “intolerable”.

“You have everything from drug addicts to alcoholics.

A wooded copse strewn with empty beer cans and drugs paraphernalia

“If you go up the alleyway you will see loads of drink and drug paraphernalia.

“These are grown men and women in their 30s, 40s, 50s and even 60s – not just kids, although I have seen kids there, some of them taking drugs in their uniform.

“This is dangerous to have these teenage girls among elderly men, alcoholics, drug dealers and drug addicts.

“There are teenage girls having sex against walls,” he said, further claiming there had been lewd acts involving girls and several men.

He claimed dealers in expensive cars drive to the alley to deliver drugs.

“I haven’t had a good night’s sleep in years,” he said, adding he was glad the council cleaned it up regularly.

A spokesperson for Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “On Monday we received a complaint about anti-social behaviour in Trasna Way. Our PCSP, Community Development and Environmental Health teams work with the PSNI on these matters, patrolling hotspot areas and developing diversionary activities for youths who are at risk of engaging in anti-social behaviour. However, we can only act on information that is reported to us or the PSNI.”

It is understood the PCSP will be meeting with local residents in the near future.

Mr Robinson said that while he welcomed the council’s new approach he wanted the ‘words followed by action’.

“I await with bated breath to see what they do. It is all very well saying the police will increase patrols but they can’t be everywhere.”

He added that many residents felt calling the police on a regular basis had not helped solve the problem.

He said ‘an efficient, cost effective and simple solution would be to erect a gate to stop anyone inappropriate getting into the alley’.

Mr Robinson insisted that the council could easily act to resolve the matter.

“What is the point in calling the police after the event when you have already lost sleep. The damage has been done,” said Mr Robinson.

PSNI Inspector Brian Mills said: “Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Lurgan recently discovered a number of empty beer cans, bottles and litter at an alleyway near Union Street in the town.

“It is believed that the alleyway has been used by youths as a drinking den.

“There have, however, been no reports from members of the public in relation to anti-social behaviour at this location or any other illegal activity.

“We have increased our patrols in the area in an attempt to ensure that this activity stops, and anyone found drinking there will be dealt with accordingly.

“I would encourage anyone who notices any suspicious activity at this alleyway to contact police on 101, or in an emergency, 999.”