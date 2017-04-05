Called ex a slut and punched her in the face

A 37-year-old man who accused his ex-partner of going with his brother and called her a slut before punching her in the face, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

John Patrick McComb, Woodville Street, Lurgan, appeared in court by way of videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted unlawfully assaulting a female on October 8 last year, making a threat to kill her and damaging a cell van belonging to the PSNI.

For each offence he was sentenced to four months in prison with the terms to run concurrently.

The court heard that the injured party made a complaint of assault.

There was swelling and reddening to the right side of her face.

She said that the defendant, her ex-partner, had arrived uninvited at her home while she was lying in bed watching a film.

She alleged that he punched her to the right hand side of her face, pulled her hair and said: “Ill f—king kill you. You went with my brother, you slut.”

The injured party indicated where McComb may be and he was arrested and put in a police car where he started to head-butt the front seat.

He was put in a cell van and was abusive to police threatening them and their families.

McComb spat on the floor and the walls of the vehicle and it cost £132.76 to clean the cell van.

When interviewed he said he had an argument with the injured party and she hit him with a remote control.

A solicitor representing McComb said that a pre-sentence report set out the background to the matter.

He explained alcohol was involved and there were accusations of infidelity, none of which covered anybody in glory.

The solicitor added that it was not a sustained attack which went on for some time.

He pointed out that McComb had a long criminal record but half of the offences were for traffic matters and that he was remorseful.

The defendant was said to be in custody on other matters.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said it was a nasty incident and an aggravating feature was that children were present in the home at the time.

She certified the offences so serious there was only one penalty she could impose.