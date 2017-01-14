Caught after tip off from member of the public

A member of the public who reported a drink driver to the police was praised by the judge sitting last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

After hearing that a man who had been drinking in a local hotel intended to drive to Belfast the person contacted the police.

Stephen Mudd (44), Orangefield Parade, Belfast, admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath on December 17 last year.

He was fined £200 and banned from driving for 12 months.

The court heard that shortly before 11pm police received a call that a person who was drinking in the Downshire Arms Hotel was intending to drive to Belfast.

They saw a vehicle at the Newry Road roundabout which failed to indicate and stay in the right lane.

It was stopped and police noticed that Mudd’s eyes were glazed and he smelled of alcohol.

After failing a preliminary breath test an evidential test gave a reading of 86.

A solicitor representing the defendant handed in testimonials to the court and said the disqualification was going to have consequences for his client.

He explained Mudd had been at a team building party and had drunk too much.

District Judge Eamonn King said a member of the public had been vigilant and diligent and notified the police.

He added he would commend any member of the public who did that to stop this sort of conduct before something very serious happened.