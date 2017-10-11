Celtic fan from Portadown escapes jail after ‘Mbappe kick’

A pitch invader from Portadown who ran on during Celtic’s Champions League game against Paris-Saint Germain has been sentenced.

John Hatton was sentenced to 160 hours community pay back order at Glasgow Sheriff Court after he ran onto the pitch and appeared to aim a kick at Kylian Mbappe.

The 21-year-old Co Armagh man admitted assault and behaviour likely to incite public disorder last month.

He jumped over a metal railing and ran on before being removed from the field by stewards.

Hatton was booed by fellow Celtic fans as he was led off the pitch.

He was also banned from football matches in the UK for four years except grounds in Northern Ireland.