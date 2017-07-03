Complaints of sex acts and drugs in alleyway

Lewd sex acts plus drink and drug-fueled anti-social behaviour are happening almost 24 hours a day in a Lurgan alleyway, it has been claimed.

One local resident said the drinking binges and drug taking in the alley off Trasna Way used to be just a weekend or evening activity but now they have become a regular occurrence.

Hundreds of beer cans, drugs paraphernalia and empty alcohol bottles piled up in alley near Trasna Way, Lurgan

“It is happening day and night. You have everything from drug addicts to alcoholics,” he said.

“AIf you go up the alleyway you will see loads of drink and drug paraphernalia.

“These are grown men and women in the 30s, 40s, 50s and even 60 - not kids.

“And this is taking place every single day of the week,” he said.

Evidence of drug taking at Trasna Way Lurgan

And he claimed dealers in expensive cars drive to the alleyway to deliver drugs. “They arrive there at certain times as they know when the drug dealers are coming,” he added.

“And there are teenage girls having sex against the walls and taking drugs,” he said, further claiming there had been lewd acts involving girls and several men.

“I haven’t had a good night’s sleep in years,” he said, adding he was glad the local council cleaned it up regularly but suggested the alley is gated to help curb the anti-social behaviour.

PSNI Inspector Brian Mills said: “Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Lurgan recently discovered a number of empty beer cans, bottles and litter at an alleyway near Union Street in the town.

A wooded copse strewn with empty beer cans and drugs paraphernalia

“It is believed that the alleyway has been used by youths as a drinking den.

“There have however, been no reports from members of the public in relation to anti-social behaviour at this location or any other illegal activity.

“We have increased our patrols in the area in an attempt to ensure that this activity stops, and anyone found drinking there will be dealt with accordingly.

“I would encourage anyone who notices any suspicious activity at this alleyway to contact police on 101, or in the case of an emergency, 999.”