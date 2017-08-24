Council steps up its dog fouling campaign

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is stepping up its dog fouling campaign warning ‘there is no excuse for not picking up after your dog!’

“Walking down the street and coming across a disgusting pile of dog mess is simply grotesque,” said Chair of Environmental Services Committee, Alderman Elizabeth Ingram.

“Council has led a number of high profile campaigns on this emotive subject which has resulted in a significant reduction in the number of complaints received.

“However we need all dog owners to act responsibly to stamp out this disgusting issue by picking up after their pet and disposing of it in a sealed bag in the nearest litter or dog bin.”

Banners and posters have been displayed throughout the borough and stickers will also be placed on litter bins along popular dog walking routes to remind owners that these bins can also be used to dispose of sealed dog waste bags.

Residents can also get involved in raising awareness by signing up to the Council’s Green Dog Walkers scheme.

The proactive programme encourages people to take the pledge to clean up after their dog as well as wear an armband which acts as a non-confrontational, friendly reminder to other dog walkers to clean up after their pet.

Green Dog Walkers also carry extra doggie bags and are happy to give these bags to dog walkers who need them.

Anyone detected not cleaning up after their dog will receive a £80 Fixed Penalty Fine. Conviction in court, for failing to pay the fine for this offence, carries a criminal record and a penalty up to £1000.

Dog fouling may be reported by calling 0300 0300 900 and completing a confidential report. You will be asked for your name and address, contact details, the date, time, location and details of the offence. The offender will not be told who made the report but the information may help Council to issue fixed penalties.

For more information on the Green Dog Walkers scheme and to sign the pledge please contact the Environmental Health Department or email ehealth@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.