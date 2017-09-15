Credit Union warns of nationwide ‘phishing’ scam

A email security alert has been issued regarding a nationwide ‘phishing’ scam targeting credit union members.

In a statement Lurgan Credit Union warned: “We have been made aware that there is currently a phishing scam targeting credit union members throughout the country.

“Members that have been targeted will receive an email from the email address creditunion@online.ie or one similar to this.

“The email will inform the member of a file named “payment confirmation” that’s been transferred to them through a site called We Transfer, by what appears to be your credit union, and will be encouraged to click to download the files.

“The scam is designed to collect members’ personal details with a view to gaining access to personal financial accounts.

“Please avoid opening any attachments or clicking links in emails from unknown sources.”