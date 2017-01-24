Funeral arrangements for the late Anita Downey (nee Doran)

The funeral of popular Lurgan woman Anita Downey (nee Doran) is to take place on Friday.

The 51-year-old’s body was found on Friday morning in Toberhewney Hall.

Well known and highly thought of, the tragic news of her violent death has appalled her friends, family and entire community.

Her remains are to return to her home in Gilpins Mews tomorrow morning (Wednesday).

Her funeral will be leaving her home on Friday at 11.15am for noon Requiem Mass at St Paul’s Church in Lurgan.

A 51-year-old man, David Lyness, from Toberhewney Hall, has appeared in court charged with her murder.

A mother of three, Anita was a friendly, bubbly woman who loved to socialise. She was popular, always showing kindness and understanding to her friends and family.

The community rallied around over the last number of days as they searched for a missing mobile phone.

A social media appeal went viral and yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) it was revealed the phone had been located.

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch investigating the murder , which happened on Friday 20 January, have now recovered the missing mobile phone as a result of their media appeal.

Police thanked the public for their assistance in locating the phone.

Anita was the dearly beloved mother of Jamie, Rebecca and Christian and much loved daughter of Thomas and May. She is also survived by her brothers and sister Martin, Sheila and Thomas Junior.