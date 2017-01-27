Funeral of Lurgan murder victim to take place this morning

The funeral of Lurgan woman Anita Downey (nee Doran) is to take place this morning.

The 51-year-old’s body was found last Friday morning in Toberhewney Hall.

News of her tragic death has shocked her friends, family and entire community.

Her funeral will be leaving her home in Gilpins Mews this morning at 11.15am for noon Requiem Mass at St Paul’s Church in Lurgan.

A 51-year-old man, David Lyness, from Toberhewney Hall, has appeared in court charged with her murder.

Anita was the dearly beloved mother of Jamie, Rebecca and Christian and much loved daughter of Thomas and May.

She is also survived by her brothers and sister Martin, Sheila and Thomas Junior.