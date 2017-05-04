Life buoy stolen again from lough shore

Thieves who stole a life buoy close to the shores of Lough Neagh have been lambasted by the SDLP.

Cllr Declan McAlinden revealed the life buoy at the Bannfoot has been ‘stolen again’.

During times of good weather the Bannfoot and lough shore are popular with swimmers.

However the current can be dangerous and a life buoy is essential in that area for those using the lough.

He said the matter has been reported to Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

“It will be replaced as a matter of urgency,” said the SDLP veteran who is standing in the forthcoming Westminster elections.

“The persons involved in taking it need to realise that their actions can lead to serious consequences and I would urge them to stop doing this.

“If anyone has information as to who is responsible contact me or ring the PSNI on 101,” he said