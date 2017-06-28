Local policing plan is launched

No Cold Calling zones are to be rolled out across the district, according to the latest Local Policing Plan for the Craigavon area.

Launching the ABC Policing Plan for 2017/2018, District Commander Supt. Davy Moore said: “This Plan commits local police to delivering a number of core principles - preventing harm, protecting our citizens and communities and detecting offences and investigating suspects.

“We will be focusing on keeping people safe and reducing crimes, building further confidence in our service to communities and protecting the vulnerable. By paying particular attention to the needs of our community we will ensure that we are doing everything we can to make sure they feel safe and secure. This new Plan sets out our challenges in continuing this trend and underpins our belief that policing is not just about law enforcement, it is about creating an environment in which all communities can grow and develop.”

Incoming Chair of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP, Cllr Máire Cairns said: “I am pleased that ABC PCSP and the PSNI continue to work closely together to make sure the views of the public are heard. Working together with our partner agencies and local people will help ensure that the Borough is a safer place for everyone.”

There was a briefing on Operation Nourat which includes ‘No Cold Calling Zones’ being rolled across the District in a bid to combat rogue traders.