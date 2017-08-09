Search

Lurgan murder: arrested man released on bail

Press Eye � Belfast - Northern Ireland Photo by Freddie Parkinson / Press Eye � Sunday 6 August 2017 Detectives from Serious Crime Branch have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 45 year old man at a property in the Victoria Street area of Lurgan this afternoon, Sunday, 06 August. Detective Inspector Darren McCartney said: Police received the report of the death shortly after 2.15pm this afternoon. A 45 year old man has been arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody at this time. I am appealing for anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 769 of 06/08/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
A 45-year-old man, arrested after a body was found in Lurgan, has been released on bail.

Police said the man, who was arrested on Sunday following the killing of a man in Victoria Street, was released last night on bail pending further inquiries.

It is understood the man was being questioned about the murder of his twin brother and that both are originally from Lithuania.

The death, which happened in the Johnson Allen building, was reported to police soon after 2.15pm on Sunday.

Police had previously been given an extension on questioning the arrested man.

Police enquiries are continuing.