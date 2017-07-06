Man (39) guilty of assaulting partner

Despite having previously been deported from England a 39-year-old man returned to the UK to settle in NI where he came to the attention of police.

Bartosz Michal Karczewski appeared last Friday at Craigavon Court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He pleaded guilty to common assault on May 28 this year in Portadown.

The court heard that on May 28 this year police called to West St after a report of an assault on a female. They found her sitting outside the property and was distressed. She claimed she had been assaulted by her partner but refused to make a complaint. Witnesses saw the victim being pushed by the defendant to prevent her from entering the house. Karczewski kicked and grabbed her by the throat as he was pushing her away.

Karczewski said he and the injured party had been drinking through the night when she became abusive towards him. He claimed he was pushing her out the door but she refused to leave so he tried to push her out with his foot.

Gabriel Ingram, defending, said his client had been in custody since May 29. He added that from day one the defendant indicated his guilt. He added Karczewski had been living with his partner for more than two years. He said the defendant had previously lived in England and had been deported to Poland. The Home Office were aware of this and have served noticed that he will be removed.

District Judge, Bernie Kelly, said Karczewski had shown a complete disregard for the orders of an agency. She sentenced the defendant to four months jail and ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

She imposed a two-year restraining order preventing him from going near the injured party.