Man accused of stamping on victim’s head

A man had his head stamped on and a knife held to him after waking up in a house on a Christmas night out, the High Court heard today (Wednesday)

Prosecutors claimed the victim was trailed downstairs and punched and kicked by an attacker who threatened to set the property in Lurgan alight if police were called.

Details emerged as bail was refused to a 24-year-old man accused of carrying out the assault last month.

Glen King, of Mount Charles in Banbridge, denies charges of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, making threats to kill and threats to damage property.

Crown lawyer Natalie Pinkerton said the victim had been invited to the undisclosed Lurgan address following a works Christmas dinner on December 4.

He claimed that after falling asleep he woke to discover King grabbing him and ripping his shirt before punching him about the head.

The court heard the defendant allegedly stamped on him with both feet during the attack.

Ms Pinkerton said one woman at the house claimed King delivered repeated blows to the the man’s face. A kitchen knife was also pointed at the victim, it was alleged.

According to the prosecution King warned the woman against phoning police, telling her: “I will do all your windows, I will burn your house down, I will kill you.”

Officers were called to the scene and seized a knife. However, King was only arrested on January 10.

During interviews he denied being at the house or knowing the victim.

Defence counsel acknowledged King faced serious charges but insisted his case was that he had not been present.

Refusing the application to be released from custody, Mr Justice Treacy said: “I don’t consider there are conditions I could impose that would mitigate against the risk of this applicant breaching bail.”