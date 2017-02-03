Man arrested after 80-mile chase charged with dangerous driving

A 35-year-old man who was arrested following an 80-mile police pursuit from Belfast to Newry is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court this morning.

Police have charged the man with a number of offences including criminal damage, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

The dramatic pursuit started in Belfast at around 4pm on Wednesday, February 1.

The operation to arrest the driver concluded in Newry and involved officers from several different districts, including Belfast, Lisburn, Craigavon and Banbridge.