Man is facing ten charges of indecent exposure to women

A 26-year-old man was charged with 10 offences of indecent exposure when he appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates.

He was Kieran Nelson, whose bail address was given as Bayview Park, Gawley’s Gate.

Nelson is accused of committing an act of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature by exposing his person to a female on October 17, 18, 19, 24, 26 and 29.

The defendant also faces the same charge in relation to incidents on November 2, 7, 8 and 9.

The offences are alleged to have involved three different females.

A public prosecutor said there was outstanding CCTV to be obtained.

He asked for an adjournment until February 3 next year.

Nelson was remanded on bail to appear on that date with the conditions that he has no contact with any of the alleged injured parties, is the subject of a curfew from 11pm until 6am and he is not to go into Victoria Street.