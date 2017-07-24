Moira man is fined £150 for possession of herbal cannabis

When police officers smelled cannabis coming from a Moira man’s car they found a ‘cannabis cigarette’ at the feet of the driver, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Kieran Mulholland, from Claremont Crescent, was fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for unlawful possession of herbal cannabis on February 28 this year.

The court heard that police spoke to the defendant in a car at High Street in Lurgan and noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

They found a cannabis cigarette at the driver’s feet in the footwell. The cigarette contained a small amount of herbal cannabis.

Deputy District Judge Peter Magill said that people had certain attitudes towards cannabis.

He added that the fact was that it was not legal and that the defendant had previously received a caution.

Judge Magill told Mulholland if he kept this up he could end up facing a custodial sentence.