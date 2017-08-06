Murder investigation begins after man dies in Lurgan

One man has been arrested following a death at a property in Co Armagh.

The victim, 45, died at Victoria Street in Lurgan on Sunday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Darren McCartney said: “A 45-year-old man has been arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody at this time.

“I am appealing for anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Lurgan.”