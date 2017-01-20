Murder victim named as Lurgan woman Anita Downey

Tributes have been paid to murder victim Anita Downey whose body was found at a house in Lurgan this morning.

The 51-year-old was killed in an attack at Toberhewney Lane Lower in the early hours of this morning.

Anita Downey

Police investigating said a 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

In a statement this afternoon, the PSNI said: “Police can confirm that the woman whose body was found in a house in Toberhewny Hall in Lurgan during the early hours of this morning was 51 year old Anita Downey.

“A post mortem examination to determine the cause of death is expected to take place tomorrow.

“A 51 year old man arrested on suspicion of her murder remains in police custody.”

Riot shields were sitting outside the house in Lurgan as forensic experts combed the scene this morning.

School children heading to Lurgan Junior High School quietly walked past the house which is just yards from their school.

A pane of glass in the front window is smashed.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Police were called to the scene at around 2.50am this morning and the body of the woman was discovered inside a house. A post mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of death.”

Carla Lockhart MLA said, “My sympathies are with the family of the deceased. This is a very alarming news in what is a very quiet residential area. I am continuing to liaise with the PSNI however, it would appear that that in the early hours of the morning a call was made to the PSNI. They attended a house in Toberhewny Lane where a 51 year old woman was found dead.

“My thoughts and prayers are very much with those involved. A family has been left bereaved with such a tragic loss. The police are treating this as a murder investigation and therefore I would encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to the PSNI.

“This is a quiet residential area in the on the edge of Lurgan. Neighbours will be very alarmed at such happenings. The scene has been cordoned off and will remain that way whilst investigations are ongoing.”

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd expressed shock at the news.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “The news this morning will obviously be a shock to the entire community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.

“I would appeal for anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

Doug Beattie MC MLA commented: “My thoughts are with the family of the deceased. It would seem that a tragedy has occurred in this house in the early hours of the morning and a family have been left grieving the loss of a loved one.

“Police are treating this as a murder investigation so we must give them time to conduct a full investigation. I appeal for anyone with information to help them with this.

“As that continues, I continue to think of the family involved at this difficult time.”