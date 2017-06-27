‘People power’ led to action on Clendinnings

Diggers have moved in to clear a major anti-social hotspot after years of turmoil.

Workmen moved in this morning (Tuesday) to level the wasteland at the former Clendinnings factory in north Lurgan.

The area, which borders Allenhill Park, Victoria Street and Lake Street, has been a mecca for anti-social behaviour.

It has been littered with drugs paraphernalia, empty alcohol bottles and vandalised property. Residents close to the ground have been tortured with anti-social behaviour.

Despite regular police call-outs the problem persisted.

Indeed police posted on Facebook describing children being drunk, unconscious, covered in urine at the site which has become a drugs den.

Recently local residents took to the streets with banners calling for action.

Sinn Féin Cllr, Keith Haughian, said: “I welcome this move by the owner who we, along with residents, the community association, council officers, community PSNI officers and North Lurgan safer community, have been lobbying for several years. This is long overdue.

“The residents deserve credit for coming out and putting the pressure on for something to be done.”

“What we now need to see is the site completely cleared and fencing put between it and Allenhill. Residents deserve the peace of mind of feeling safe and secure in their homes.

“Once cleared and secured we will continue to push for the development of this site for the benefit of the entire North Lurgan community.”