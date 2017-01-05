Police appeal after car windows are smashed in car park

Police are appealing for information following an incident of criminal damage which occurred in the Springwell Walk area of Lurgan in the early hours of Thursday, December 29.

At approximately 1.45am, a silver Vauxhall Vectra which was parked in a communal car park had a number of its windows damaged.

Sergeant Melanie Gibson said: “I would ask anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact Lurgan Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 94 of 29/12/16. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”