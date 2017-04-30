Police called to reports of fighting on Garvaghy Road

Police are investigating reports of public disorder in the Garvaghy Road area of Portadown on Saturday evening (April 29).

PSNI officers were called to the area at around 5.45pm following reports of fighting and anti-social behaviour.

A post on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page said: “Within the last hour we have had reports of fighting and anti-social behaviour at the bottom of the Garvaghy Road. This is not acceptable and it won’t be tolerated.

“Not only is this dangerous but it’s frightening for residents and other passers by in the area at the time. This is early evening there were plenty of children about too. Have a bit of sense. Fighting or brawling in the street does not make you a ‘big man/woman’ and, if we catch you, you can bet your last quid that you’ll get a night in the cells, and quite probably a criminal record for your efforts.”

The post said that police officers would be patrolling the area for the rest of the evening.

On Sunday morning a PSNI spokesperson commented: “Officers carried out patrols during the evening. The area was reported to be quiet around 6pm.”

Police officers have appealed for anyone with information about the disorder to contact them on 101.