Police issue appeal following a report of serious sexual assault

Police are appealing for information following the report of a serious sexual assault on a female in a layby in the Tannaghmore North Road area of Lurgan at approximately 6.30pm on Thursday 8 December.

The assailant is described as being aged between 30 to 40 years, with a beard and he spoke with a local Lurgan accent.

He was over 5’5” tall and was wearing a dark hoody and dark trousers.

Detective Inspector Lynne Knox would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who has information to contact Detectives at the Rape Crime Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 452 03/01/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.