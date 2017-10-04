Police probe ‘suspicious activity’ before Mass at Lurgan church

Police are appealing for information after reports of ‘suspicious activity’ near St Peter’s Church in Lurgan last Sunday.

As hundreds of mass-goers headed towards the North St church, it is understood there appeared to be ‘suspicious activity’ around parked vehicles.

The PSNI Craigavon posted on Facebook this morning: “Police are appealing for information in relation to suspicious activity around parked vehicles on North Street, Lurgan particularly around St Peter’s Church.

“This occurred between the hours of 11am and 12 noon on Sunday 2nd October 2017.

“Did you hear or see anything suspicious between those times?

“Any information can be passed onto police by telephoning 101 and quoting reference 714 of 01/10/2017”